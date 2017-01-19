MBT Example of Play (Part 7): Advanced Game Overrun Combat

To see the previous parts of this Example of Play, check out Part 1 (Basic Game AP Combat), Part 2 (Advanced Game AP Combat), Part 3 (Advanced Game ATGM Dodge), Part 4 (Advanced Game GP Fire), Part 5 (Advanced Game Close Assault Combat), and Part 6 (Advanced Game Hand-to-Hand Combat) on InsideGMT.

A Soviet T-62MV (Data Card SM-3B), Veteran Unit Grade, located in a Clear hex is Overrunning a spotted US Heavy Mech Infantry half-squad (Data Card UM-8A) located in a Scrub hex at a range of 3 hexes. Both units are at the same height [Overrun combat is a shock form of GP Fire where vehicles literally drive into the positions occupied by leg or towed units potentially crushing units in their path].

The T-62MV has a Move command [to engage in Overrun combat, the Soviet tank must have a Move command]. The half-squad has an OW Command. The US player is the First Player. In the Movement Step, the Second Player moves first. The tank expends 4 of its movement speed allowance entering the halfsquad’s hex (2 for two Clear hexes and 2 for a Scrub hex). It has 1 of its movement speed allowance remaining to exit the US hex, if desired [if it does not eliminate the US unit, it must exit the hex].

Since the tank is 3 hexes from its intended target, Overwatch Fire could be triggered. The half-squad takes Overwatch Fire as the tank enters the adjacent hex (P7). It does not have any attached crew-served weapons.

At a range of 1 hex, the half-squad’s GP Factor is 6; the GP Range Factor is P-Point Blank. The tank’s GP Defense Factor is 7A [A indicates a Armored-type vehicle]. The GP Fire modifiers are now checked for any effect. The Net Modifier is –35 as a result of the following modifiers:

Target Vehicle Moving DF –10

Target A-Type Vehicle –20

Overwatch –5

The GP Factor 6 column on the GP Combat Table is cross-referenced with the GP Defense Factor of 7. The two numbers found are 57 for the N-Effect [No Effect] and 87 for the S-Effect [Suppression Effect]. The US player rolls (100) [rolls two different colored 10-sided dice]. The result is 83, so the net roll is 48 (83-35). Since 48 is less than 57 it had No Effect.

At first glance, this seems like a wasted shot. It is not. Had the tank been Suppressed, It would not have adequate movement speed allowance remaining to enter the half-squad’s hex (5–2=3. ½ of 3 = 1 (rounded down)) [Suppressed units have ½ (round down) of their available/remaining movement speed allowance]. The tank continues moving and enters the US occupied hex.

At a range of 1 hex, the tank’s GP Factor is 7 [circled in red on theT-62MV card]; the GP Range Factor is P-Point Blank. Its HMG is not included since it is an AA weapon. The half-squad’s GP Defense Factor is 4S.

The GP Fire modifiers are now checked for any effect. The Net Modifier is +30 as a result of the following modifiers:

Coax MG +10 [as indicated by the boxed 7 circled in red on theT-62MV card]

Overrun Combat +20 [all Overrun Combats apply this modifier]

The GP Factor 7 column on the GP Combat Table is cross-referenced with the GP Defense Factor of 4. The two numbers found are 40 for the N-Effect [No Effect] and 71 for the S-Effect [Suppression Effect]. 44 The Soviet player rolls (100) [rolls two different colored 10-sided dice]. The result is 42, so the net roll is 72 (42+30). Since 72 is greater than 71 it is an Effective Result. The half-squad is eliminated and removed from the mapboard. Since the US unit was eliminated, the T-62MV could remain in the hex, however, it decides to exit the hex. It is marked with a Spot/Move counter [Although the Soviet tank is technically firing, it is marked with Spot/Move counter].

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...