Space Empires: Thematic “Danger!” Results

Below is an article from our newest blog contributor, David Waldorf. He has chosen to share with us his thematic results for the “Danger!” chits in Space Empires 4X. Enjoy! -Rachel

While the “Danger!” chits in Space Empires 4x provide a simple way to deal with the peril of space exploration, it might feel frustrating to some when you simply lose a ship without knowing what happened to it, or without a chance to react t0 the danger. Read on for a simple rules tweak that makes the “Danger!” markers a bit more thematic.

When a “Danger!” chit is flipped over, instead of simply removing the exploring vessel, the player now rolls one d10 to see what happens to the ship. Rolls of 7-10 still simply destroy the ship outright due to sudden catastrophic accidents, but consult the chart below on a roll of 1-6:

In order to keep track of what damage has been done to a ship, place a numeral marker on top of the unit until it has been repaired or destroyed. If it is desirable to conceal what damage a ship sustained, simply give a chart to each player at the beginning of the game and each can secretly reorder the numbers.

Considerations:

Any damaged ship can be towed by a miner as though it were a wreck.

Only Damaged Cargo Bay and Major Drive Malfunctions warrant an immediate return for repairs. With all others, the vessel may elect to continue its mission for a time.

Should a ship sustain additional damage from “Danger!” markers before completing repairs, it is eliminated.

Combat with damaged ships: if an enemy ship comes across an adrift vessel, treat it like a space wreck. In all other cases, combat proceeds as usual, taking into account the limitations listed on the Outcomes chart (reduced/inoperative firepower, inability to retreat).

This tweak will obviously make games a little more fiddly, but it also adds a certain level of realism and thematic emphasis. Give it a try and see what you think. Enjoy!

