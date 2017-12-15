Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea: Meet the Romans

Below is the tenth and final in a series of articles from Mark McLaughlin showcasing the ten civilizations in Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea. The first nine articles can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here. Enjoy!

Before it was an empire whose control of the Mediterranean and its surrounding lands was so complete that they dubbed it “Mare Nostrum” (Our Sea), Rome was an unremarkable village on the Tiber – and a republic. Rome’s ability to dominate Italy, and from there build a base from which to make true its imperial dreams, is reflected in the bonuses given to Rome in Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea.

Rome’s legions were not always victorious, especially in the early epochs represented by the game, but they were steadfastly resilient. No matter how often they were wiped out, the Romans kept coming back.

To show this stubborn perseverance, the Roman Civilization gains not only a military advantage by being able to place up to three White Tiles in and adjacent to its home area in Competitions, but also a choice of taking either a Card or placing two additional Tiles in Growth if there is a city in or adjacent to Rome. If there is no city there, however, the Roman player does get a Tile to perhaps help start one – either to rebuild or to reconquer the Eternal City.

