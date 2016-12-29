MBT Example of Play (Part 6): Advanced Game Hand-to-Hand Combat

­

To see the previous parts of this Example of Play, check out Part 1 (Basic Game AP Combat), Part 2 (Advanced Game AP Combat), Part 3 (Advanced Game ATGM Dodge), Part 4 (Advanced Game GP Fire), and Part 5 (Advanced Game Close Assault Combat) on InsideGMT.

The Situation – Advanced Game Hand-to-hand Combat

A US Mech Infantry squad and a Mech Infantry half-squad, both Veteran Unit Grade, in the same Woods hex are attacking a Soviet Motor Rifle squad, Regulars Unit Grade, in a Woods hex at a range of 1 hex. Both sides are at the same height. The US units each have a Move command [to engage in Hand-to-hand combat, the US squad and half-squad must have a Move command]; the Soviet unit has an OW command. The US player is the First Player.

The US side resolves its attack. The US player designates the squad as the primary attacker [with multiple units, one unit is designated the primary]. Since the US units are at a range of 1 hex, Overwatch Fire is not triggered [Hand-to-hand combats are possible at a range of 2 hexes, an Advancing Attack, in that case Overwatch Fire is possible].

The US player determines that his Net Modifier is +20 as a result of the following modifiers:

Additional half-squad sized attacker +10

Veteran Unit Grade +10

The Soviet player determines that his Net Modifier is –10 as a result of the following modifier:

Regulars Unit Grade –10

The US player rolls (100) [rolls two different colored 10-sided dice]. The result is 13, so the net roll is 33 (13+20). The Soviet player rolls (100) [This is the only case in the game where the defending side rolls off during combat]. The result is 65, so the net roll is 55 (65-10). Since the Soviet player’s 55 is greater than the US player’s 33, the US squad is reduced to half-squad; the Hand-to-Hand combat continues [Hand-to-hand combat are fights to the bitter end; one side emerges victorious].

The US player must recalculate the Net Modifier; it is now –5 as a result of the following modifiers:

Half-squad (the primary attacking unit is now a half-squad) –25

Additional half-squad sized attacker +10

Veteran Unit Grade +10

The Soviet’s side’s Net Modifier is unchanged at –10.

The US player rolls (100). The result is 72, so the net roll is 67 (72-5). The Soviet player rolls (100). The result is 51, so the net roll is 41 (51-10). Since the US player’s 67 is greater than the Soviet player’s 41, the Soviet squad is reduced to a half-squad; the Hand-to-Hand combat continues.

The US side’s Net Modifier is unchanged at –5.

The Soviet player must recalculate the Net Modifier; it is now –35 as a result of the following modifiers:

Half-squad (now Motor Rifle half-squad) –25

Regulars Unit Grade –10

The US player rolls (100). The result is 48, so the net roll is 43 (48-5). The Soviet player rolls (100). The result is 62, so the net roll is 27 (62-35). Since the US player’s 43 is greater than the Soviet player’s 27, the Soviet half-squad is eliminated. The US player won the Hand-to-Hand combat.

The US player decides to occupy the Soviet hex with just one of the half-squads [occupation is not required]. Both the US half-squads are marked with Spot/Move counters [Although the US units are technically firing, they are marked with Spot/Move counters].

